Red tide remains present in the Tampa Bay area

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed along Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

FLORIDA, USA — Red tide is persistent along Florida's Gulf Coast, but conditions are beginning to look better than earlier this year. The patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 99 samples, according to the latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Red tide has remained in the area for the last several months killing marine life and causing respiratory irritation to some visitors in the area.

Daily samples from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show red tide is still impacting parts of the bay area, but not as hard-hitting as months prior.

Bloom concentrations were observed in 47 samples, the FWC reports: two from offshore Hernando County, 13 from offshore Pasco County, five from offshore Pinellas County, one offshore Hillsborough County, 21 from Sarasota County, one from Charlotte County, and four from offshore Lee County. K. brevis was also detected in three samples from Duval County on the Florida East Coast, but not at bloom levels.

The FWC has a daily sampling map where the public can check out red tide levels. This map contains the last eight days of sampling and is updated daily.

Pinellas County is seeing mainly low to medium concentration levels of the red tide organism. Other counties like Manatee and Saraota are seeing medium to higher concentrations along its waterways and beaches.

Due to red tide, Pinellas County has cleaned up more than 1,400 tons of dead sealife and red tide-related debris. Karenia brevis continues to take its toll on Florida's Gulf Coast and, specifically, the Tampa Bay region.

To report a fish kill to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), call the hotline at 800-636-0511. For more resources, click here.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, "red tide" is a harmful algal bloom or HAB, that is created when plants in the sea grow out of control and cause harmful toxins. Those toxins can have negative impacts on people, marine mammals, birds, fish and shellfish.

In Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, the species responsible for most red tides is called Karenia brevis, and is often abbreviated as K. brevis.