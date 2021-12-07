477 tons of dead sea life collected in St. Pete as red tide continues to sweep through Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman shared the heartbreaking update as the cleanup continues.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Monday, more than 110 tons of dead sea life had been collected in St. Petersburg.

Then by Tuesday, that number jumped to 477 tons, or about 954,000 pounds, according to St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Daily samples from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show the red tide sweeping into Tampa Bay. The most recent samples show high levels of the harmful algae Karenia brevis near Camp Key, Snake Key, and the southeast tip of Bayboro Harbor. People who live along the water in Coquina Key said they have never seen this many fish die because of red tide.

In an attempt to slow the red tide bloom, the city of St. Petersburg's ban on fertilizer is still in effect until September 30. City leaders say increased rainfall in the summer months can cause nutrients from fertilizer to reach water bodies, and potentially cause algae blooms, fish kills, and water quality issues.

Heads up ‼️ Increased rainfall in the summer months can cause nutrients from fertilizer to reach water bodies and lead to environmental issues like algae blooms, fish kills + water quality problems. To prevent this, citywide fertilizer ban is still in effect until Sept 30. pic.twitter.com/tFkQOzPPIR — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) July 12, 2021

The Ocean Circulation Group at the University of South Florida is also collecting samples throughout the Tampa Bay area and forecasting trajectories of the red tide. Data from the samples for July 12-16 show high levels of algae traveling further into Tampa Bay, concentrating along some of the shorelines.

As the cleanup continues, the city of St. Petersburg has several locations for residents to drop off any dead sea life collected. You can also report a fish kill or red tide here.

‼️Red Tide Update‼️

Citizens who wish to collect dead fish can drop them off at in roll off dumpsters at these 7 sites:

Crisp Park

Flora Wylie Park

Lassing Park

Demen’s Landing Park

Grande View Park

Bay Vista Park

Maximo Park



Report a fish kill/red tide: https://t.co/HNKpn6RubX — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) July 12, 2021

To report a fish kill to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), call the hotline at 800-636-0511. For more resources, click here.

Red tide is the harmful algal bloom that produces toxic chemicals that can cause respiratory illnesses in people and even serious and sometimes deadly effects on marine life.

You can find tools to check for red tide in your area here.