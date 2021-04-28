Red tide detected in Manatee, Sarasota Counties

Fish kills and respiratory irritation caused by red tide were reported.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says its detected red tide in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties over the past week.

In the agency's midweek update, it says low concentrations of the red tide organism were detected in nine Manatee County samples. Medium concentrations were observed in 24 Sarasota County samples.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation caused by red tide were reported in Sarasota County, officials say. Manatee County had received reports of respiratory irritation as well.

Last week, Florida's Department of Environmental Protection reported detecting red tide west of the Manatee River but said it was not a result of the wastewater discharge from Piney Point's reservoir. However, DEP did say the nutrient-rich discharge could exacerbate the algal blooms.