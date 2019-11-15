TAMPA, Fla. — The latest red tide map from Florida Fish and Wildlife shows it slowly crawling up the Gulf Coast.

The Nov. 15 report from FWC said there were background to very low concentrations of Karenia brevis in Pinellas County, background concentrations in Manatee County and background to high concentrations in Sarasota County.

Fish kills have been reported in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. There was also respiratory irritation reported this week in Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

Red tidies not expected to make its way too much further north for the next four days, according to FWC.

FWC

What is red tide?

Red tide made headlines last year as it caused problems for beachgoers, marine life and businesses around Florida.

Red tide is a “harmful algal bloom,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The blooms happen when the colonies of algae start to grow out of control and produce powerful toxins that harm and even kill marine life, NOAA reports. People also can be affected by red tides. They can experience eye irritation, respiratory issues, asthma and in rare occurrences, death.

If your skin is prone to irritation, you should definitely avoid red tide water. And, if you do get irritated after swimming in red tide, get out right away and thoroughly rinse yourself with fresh water.

People with respiratory issues like asthma or bronchitis should definitely avoid red tide areas -- especially when winds are blowing ashore, according to Florida health officials. If you begin to experience respiratory problems, leave the beach right away and find air conditioning. If your condition worsens, see a doctor.

Pets can be affected by red tide, too. If you live near the beach, think about taking your animals inside to prevent respiratory irritation. And, if you're at the beach, don't allow your pets to play with dead fish or foam.

Researchers continue to study red tide and possible ways to control it, but so far there’s no magic solution. The harmful effects of red tide are caused by the toxins released when the organism dies.

RELATED: Red tide found in at least 4 Florida counties

RELATED: As red tide creeps north, beach communities fear news coverage will scare people away

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter