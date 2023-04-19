Red tide mostly cleared in the Tampa Bay area

Low levels of red tide were detected near Nokomis Beach, but it's good news for beachgoers along the west coast of Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Floridians looking to catch some rays on the beach can do so carefree as red tide looks to be mostly clear along west coast beaches in the Tampa Bay area.

According to an update from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 53 samples on Florida's Gulf Coast, but mostly near the southernmost part of Sarasota County and onward to Lee County. There was one area in Pinellas County where bloom concentrations were detected at medium levels in Pinellas County near Three Rooker Island.

Background to low concentration levels were also seen in both Manatee and Sarasota counties. Low levels of red tide were seen at Siesta Beach, Nokomis Beach and Higel Marine Park, the red tide map shows.

Reports of fish kill were reported in Sarasota County, FWC says. Respiratory irritation possibly related to red tide was also reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

The small traces of red tide are a sign of relief for beachgoers, sunbathers and fishermen in the area. Over the last several months, Sarasota County has had to issue red tide advisories for all 16 beaches and many hot spots in Pinellas County like Treasure Island saw red tide levels that put visitors at high risk of irritation.

The red tide organism produces toxic chemicals that can impact both marine organisms and humans, causing respiratory irritation. If you'd like to report a fish kill online, click here.