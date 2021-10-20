Red tide continues to torment some Tampa Bay area beaches

The red tide organism was present in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Despite showing signs of receding earlier this week, red tide is still going strong in the Tampa Bay area.

This week's red tide report shows background to high concentrations in 13 samples collected in and offshore of Pinellas County, background to high concentrations in 24 samples collected in Manatee County and background to high concentrations in 50 samples collected in Sarasota County.

According to FWC's red tide map, concentrations are most present offshore and onshore near Pass-A-Grille Beach and farther south near Bradenton Beach and Venice.

You can check out the FWC's latest Fishkill reports here.

Red tide is one of the water's deadliest enemies, and it occurs nearly every summer along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Some years, however, it's worse than others.

The blooms can last as little as a few weeks or longer than a year and can even subside and then reoccur, according to FWC.

Local researchers and scientists who are working to find solutions to red tide have said climate change and human activity remain a concern and contributing factor.