FWC: Low to medium concentrations of red tide persist in parts of Tampa Bay

On Friday, Pinellas County health officials issued a health warning for red tide blooms along the county's beaches.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A "patchy" bloom of red tide continues to persist in parts of Tampa Bay, according to the latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Out of the 71 water samples, 17 samples had bloom concentrations, FWC said.

In Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee counties, low to medium levels of red tide have been detected. In Sarasota County, background levels of red tide have been found.

Fish kills attributed to red tide have also been reported in Pinellas County.

On Friday, Pinellas County health officials issued a warning for people who visit the region's beaches this weekend after several red tide blooms were discovered along the coast.

The county's Department of Health says people who are exposed to the red tide organism may experience respiratory symptoms like eye, nose and throat irritation. People with asthma may experience more severe symptoms.

In order to avoid these issues, DOH says to head indoors or stay away from the beach altogether.

Health officials are also recommending not to swim around or harvest any fish. They also ask that pets be kept away from any water.

For more information on FWC's latest report, click here.