UF researcher studies ways to reduce red tide

Researchers from the University of Florida are looking into what nutrients fuel Karenia Brevis, which causes red tide.

TAMPA, Fla — Researchers at the University of Florida are studying what can be done to improve our water quality.

Amanda Muni-Morgan is studying to get her PHD. In the process, she is conducting research looking into at what nutrients could be fueling Karenia Brevis. Karenia Brevis is a harmful algal bloom species, which causes red tide.

Muni-Morgan's study will use water samples from the rain and stormwater runoff in Tampa Bay. She will mix those water samples with lab-grown Karenia Brevis.

From there, she will use advanced technology to see what is fueling Karenia Brevis. That will tell her what actions need to be taken.

In the course of her study, she believes she will find changes people may need to make.

“People don’t know that using something like reclaimed water, that’s beneficial because you’re reusing water, it does have nutrients in it and can impact our water quality," Muni-Morgan explained. Along with reclaimed water, she will look into the impact fertilizers, pet waste and lawn clippings have on our water quality.

From her studies, she hopes to see what needs to change in order to improve our water quality. Her study will take two years. She says doing this in both rainy and dry seasons will be helpful to compare her findings.

“I really want to shed some light on some independent practices that can be compounded on our resources in Tampa Bay," Muni-Morgan said.