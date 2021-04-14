x
Red Tide

Red tide warning signs to be placed on some beaches across Sarasota County

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows medium levels of red tide in Siesta Key.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Department of Health officials say signs warning people of red tide in the water will be placed on some beaches along Sarasota County starting Thursday.

The signs will be posted at every beach from North Jetty to Longboat Key, according to county health officials. The reason is that low levels of the ride tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected in the waters surrounding those beaches.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows medium levels of red tide in Siesta Key.

According to FWC's latest red tide report, respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Sarasota County.

