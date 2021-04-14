Red tide warning signs to be placed on some beaches across Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Department of Health officials say signs warning people of red tide in the water will be placed on some beaches along Sarasota County starting Thursday.
The signs will be posted at every beach from North Jetty to Longboat Key, according to county health officials. The reason is that low levels of the ride tide organism Karenia brevis have been detected in the waters surrounding those beaches.
Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows medium levels of red tide in Siesta Key.
According to FWC's latest red tide report, respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Sarasota County.
What other people are reading right now:
- Everything you need to know about Florida pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- This is where researchers forecast the polluted Piney Point water will flow in Tampa Bay
- Coast Guard rescues 6 of 18 people on capsized boat off Louisiana Coast, search continues
- Kim Potter, the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, to be charged with manslaughter
- Hope for ‘long-haulers’: COVID vaccines could hold the key to relief for patients who suffer months of symptoms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter