It’s been making headlines a lot lately, and possibly ruined your beach day if you were planning on heading out in southwest Florida: Red tide.

But what is it, and where did it come from?

Red tide is a “harmful algal bloom,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The blooms happen when the colonies of algae start to grow out of control and produce powerful toxins that harm and even kill marine life, NOAA reports. People also can be affected by red tides. They can experience eye irritation, respiratory issues, asthma and in rare occurrences, death.

The beaches along parts of the gulf coast have traded being filled with people, to covered in dead fish and other marine life.

“We’re working a lot,” said Gretchen Lovewell, Mote’s Stranding Investigation program manager.

Mote is caring for 10 sea turtles. The newest one, Augusta, was brought in a few hours ago found off Caspersen beach.

“As they ingest crabs and fish and seagrass, they come in lethargic and don’t know which way is up. They suffer too long in the water and ultimately drown,” explained Lovewell.

Mote is expecting three more turtles this week from southwest Florida.

More: Red tide impacting Sarasota beaches and marine life

Researchers continue to study red tide and possible ways to control it, but so far there’s no magic solution. The harmful effects of red tide are caused by the toxins released when the organism dies.

A new federal budget gave NOAA an additional $8 million to research the causes of red tide and other harmful algal blooms reported WUSF.

Track the latest on red tide, here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP