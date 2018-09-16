ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—It was a sad Sunday for beachgoers looking to hang out at a popular Pinellas County bar and restaurant.

Caddy’s on the Beach posted to its Facebook page that it was closed on Sunday because of the red tide and the wind.

Caddy’s posted that the red tide and west wind was causing issues, so they decided to close for the day for the safety of their staff and customers.

They posted they were hopeful they would see everyone on Monday.

