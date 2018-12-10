Officials in Madeira Beach are urging beachgoers to be cautious along the shoreline.

Curt Preisser with the City of Madeira Beach says there have been sporadic instances of odors and respiratory issues that have been reported in various locations along the shoreline.

MORE: Scientists: Hurricane Michael may not do much to break up red tide bloom

That’s why they’re encouraging beachgoers to use discretion and minimize their exposure.

Business owners along Madeira Beach thought the worst was over with red tide.

Alexa Davies, who owns Madeira Beach Juicerie, says when Hurricane Michael was pounding the Florida Panhandle, there were many dead fish washing onshore.

“We heard it was going to go away,” says Davies. “People were really excited about that. They thought the hurricane was going to move it away from the coast, but it made it worse.”

Even though the red tide isn't as aggressive as the first time, Davies says it's still enough to continue making a negative impact.

Down the street, Judy Halker says business at Sinbad's Treasure Chest started to pick up about a week ago.

The sight of many customers brought her joy, but it didn't last long.

“There's been days when people just don't come in because they don't want to be exposed to inhaling the red tide,” says Halker. “It's been bad for a lot of businesses.”

Now, the waiting game starts again.

These owners are left wondering when the red tide will no longer be a problem.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP