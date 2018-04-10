This red tide outbreak continues to send people to the hospital for respiratory problems. It's even forced schools in Pinellas County to close.

Bay area counties are doing their best to keep the beaches clear of dead fish and the stench that comes with them. What they can't control is the coughing and irritation caused by red tide.

It's the toxins red tide produces that Mote Marine Laboratory researcher Dr. Richard Pierce is interested in. The Florida Department of Health has commissioned a new study to determine how far the toxins can travel.

“It's a good start to figure out how much people are exposed to, and if people are complaining of illnesses or problems, they might be able to correlate something,” Pierce said.

To do that, Pierce is using high volume air samplers, which he describes as a high-quality vacuum cleaner.

“It pulls a lot of air through a filter that we put here in this area,” Pierce explained, demonstrating where the filter will go on the air sampler.

Researchers will place a dozen of them all over Sarasota County. The filter will capture the toxins, which the researchers will take back to the lab to process in a machine that identifies the toxins and plots how much of each there is.

“If you ever watch 'NCIS,' this is the instrument that they use, that Abby uses,” Pierce said.

About a decade ago, Pierce and other researchers with Mote did a similar study, where they put the monitors on the beach and within a couple of miles of it. This time around, they're putting them near I-75, as far as 10 miles from the closest beach.

“We've had some anecdotal reports that people think they're feeling toxins that far, so we want to get out there and find out if that's the case,” Pierce said.

Researchers will start in Sarasota County on Monday. The Department of Health has approved money to continue the research in Pinellas and Lee counties as well.

