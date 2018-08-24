Restaurants along the Gulf coast are teaming up to raise money for efforts to combat the continued spread of red tide, which has been hurting business.

Six eateries in Manatee County are working together to host a five-course dinner Sunday on the beach at the Sandbar Restaurant on Anna Maria Island.

Proceeds will benefit Mote Marine Laboratory and the nonprofit group Solutions to Avoid Red Tide.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The Sandbar Restaurant is located at 100 Spring Ave. in Anna Maria, Florida.

Tickets cost $122.50 per person.

Click here to buy a seat.

