SARASOTA, Fla. — Emergency officials in Sarasota are using a little break from the worst of the red tide’s effects to prepare.

The City of Sarasota plans to use more than $228,000 of grant money from the Department of Environmental Protection to hire laborers who will work through November to clean dead fish from beaches and other waterways.

Some areas of Sarasota County are showing some decreasing concentrations of the red tide organism.

