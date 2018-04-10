MIAMI -- Elevated levels of toxic algae linked to red tide forced county officials to close several Miami-area beaches.

The red tide organism ravaging the Gulf Coast found its way to the Atlantic side this week, with several water samples containing low-to-medium concentrations.

As a precaution, Miami-Dade County officials closed all public beaches north of Haulover Inlet until further notice. Lab tests confirmed concentrations in Miami Beach, Crandon Park and Haulover Park, according to WFOR-TV.

"We are taking this proactive step to ensure our residents and visitors are not affected as we collect samples in other areas for state testing," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said in a tweet.

"We will continue to seek guidance from the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission [FWC] and take precautionary measures as warranted."

FWC reports low-to-medium red tide concentrations on Florida's east coast, in addition to medium-to-high concentrations persisting along the central and southwest Florida coastline. It's suspected water currents, including the Gulf Stream, helped to transport the higher concentrations from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.

Scientists on Wednesday provided an all-new look of the red tide organism, called K. brevis, as it appears under a microscope.

