SARASOTA, Fla.—The death toll for marine life continues to rise as a toxic red tide bloom stretches along more than 100 miles of Florida’s southwestern coast.

Ride tide is the suspected culprit of six more manatee deaths in Sarasota County over the weekend.

Two were recovered by Venice police, three were recovered by the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, and one was recovered by a citizen.

More: Red tide has already killed more manatees this year than in all of 2017, FWC data shows

Red tide has also been blamed for the deaths of multiple bottlenose dolphins this year.

Read: Mote researchers say red tide is to blame for high number of bottlenose dolphin deaths

