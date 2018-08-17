CLEARWATER, Fla.—Red tide continues to plague areas of Florida’s west coast, and the toxic algae bloom has people wondering what to do with their Florida vacation plans.

►Click here for complete red tide coverage from 10News

The Better Business Bureau wants to let people know their rights as consumers when it comes to canceling reservations and receiving refunds from Florida businesses.

For starters, under Florida law, establishments are not required to issue refunds for prepaid reservations, the BBB advised.

The BBB said communication with the businesses is the key. People should talk to the business’ management to help get issues solved.

Most businesses want to keep people as customers and will work with them to find a solution.

You can keep track of those movement forecasts by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP