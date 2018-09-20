MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. – On an average day during the slow season, Ed Mahon says his frozen yogurt business near the boardwalk and John’s Pass averages between $300-500 in sales.

One day this week, he made just $35.

“Everybody expects September to be slow,” Mahon said. “But the red tide came in and killed whatever business was left.”

►RED TIDE: Click here for our complete coverage

Mahon admits he’s had to dip into savings to stay afloat and even opt not to open some days because he can’t justify the operating costs.

A note posted on the door of his Yogurt City business Wednesday read “Due to the severity of red tide we are closed today. See you tomorrow.”

He’s far from the only business owner to have his bottom line busted by the persistent and unpredictable red tide outbreak.

►RELATED: Red tide forces early closures for some Pinellas beach businesses

It's why the state has emergency bridge loans available for small businesses. The six-month, interest-free loans could be vital to helping some places just keep their doors open and the lights on until red tide subsides.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Five businesses in the county have already applied, according to Stacey Swank with the Pinellas County Economic Development Office.

►BY THE NUMBERS: Red tide's impact in Pinellas County

Staff members with several area Chamber of Commerce offices were deployed across several coastal communities Wednesday working to get the word out.

Swank said even if businesses don’t need the loan, all are being encouraged to report their losses to the state. Losses can be reported to FloridaDisaster.biz.

It’s information that will go a long way in determining whether the area can take advantage of other disaster relief funds from the federal government.

The process is already underway to extend an emergency declaration to Pinellas County in order to activate emergency loans being made available by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those low-interest loans are already available to eligible small businesses in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Mahon says he’ll take any and all help he can get.

“I would take advantage of [an emergency loan] in the blink of an eye, absolutely,” he said, “I need it to survive, just to get through to when the season picks up again.”

But until then, many businesses are opting to offer discounts or specials, even if it’s just to get locals back through the door.

Missy Hahn, president of the Treasure Island/Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce said she wants more people to know that even if you can't be at the beach or in the water, you can still take advantage of what area businesses have to offer.

"Surely we're here and people come for the beaches, absolutely, but there are so many other things to do in our area,” Hahn said. “The museums, the shopping area, we have some great malls and so if you don't want to go into the water, there's still plenty to do.”

►LATEST: Red tide bloom worsens in Pinellas County, new FWC map shows

The latest red tide map issued Wednesday by FWC shows conditions worsening off the coast of Pinellas County with the toxic algae continuing to creep north toward the Pinellas-Pasco county line.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP