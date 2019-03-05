Red tide is gone, but a new algae bloom has turned up in Sarasota Bay.

Residents in Sarasota and Manatee counties are seeing the brown-colored filament-like algae on shorelines and in canals.

Sarasota County says health officials recommend you stay away from it until researchers can learn more about it.

Some anglers think red tide is to blame.

“This algae I’ve never seen before … it’s really nasty, looks awful, smells awful,” says Suzanne McDowell, Holmes Beach homeowner.

It’s called “drift” algae. It’s brown and it’s clogging up some canals along Sarasota Bay, including the one across from McDowell’s home on Holmes Beach in Anna Maria Island.

“That’s our boat and we don’t want to go out in this," McDowell said. "It’ll be hard to clean off, that’s for sure.”

This type of algae isn’t unusual, but fishermen say because of the red tide bloom we just went through this year it’s thicker -- the thickest they’ve ever seen.

“We have it in the spring but never this bad. This year it’s been really bad,” said Scott Moore, a fishing guide for 40 years.

Moore said all the dead fish killed by red tide sank to the bottom of the bay and are now a nutrient source for the algae. And Moore said with the red tide gone, the water is clear and the sun can shine through, warming the water which allows the algae to grow on sea grass and rocks.

“This stuff breaks off, comes to the top and it floats … depending on the wind direction it to the shoreline,” says Moore.

He points to drift algae growing along the north boat dock on Coquina Beach. “What you’re looking at here, you’ll see some of it growing right here.”

Reports of the mesh-like algae stretch as far south as Fort Myers. Moore said the algae is bad for anglers too.

“Oh, if you are fishing it gets bad … hooks on to your line.”

The Department of Environmental Protection is testing the algae to identify it so they can figure out why it's blooming.

Until they have answers, health officials say you should stay away from it. McDowell said she’ll keep her dog walks short until the algae goes away.

She pointed to the canal and said, “This is our view. We had a great view before…this is our view now.”

Investigators are asking for the public’s help tracking the algae. Let them know where and when you see it and snap a photo if possible. You can call the DEP hotline at 850-305-3903 or go to their website.

