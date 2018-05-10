The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it will provide daily updates on red tide with an interactive map.

The map will be updated with the results of water samples from around the state

“We are pushing out all we can, when we can, in the spirit of providing the most timely and beneficial information to the public and partners,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “We will continually expand efforts to assist during this difficult event.”

To see the map, click here.

