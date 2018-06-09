Red tide has been taking a devastating toll on marine life for months. Now, there is a glimmer of hope for Florida manatees exposed to the toxic bloom.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Florida International University are working together to make a new and better way to treat manatees exposed to the toxic red tide.

FUI and Mote are launching a three-year project to improve veterinary care for rescued manatees. They will study how the cells in the manatee’s immune system respond to antioxidants. Their goal will be to find antioxidants that could work better than the anti-inflammatory substance treatment they use now.

NEW treatment for #manatees sick from #RedTide could help other marine life too. @MoteMarineLab & @FIU received a $428,000 grant from @NOAA for 3yr study on how they respond to #antioxidants over current anti-inflammatory treatment. NEW approach could speed up recovery @MyFWC pic.twitter.com/Ab6qFsiwbS — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) September 6, 2018

FIU chemist Kathleen Rein and Mote marine immunology expert Cathy Walsh are leading the research team.

“The current approach is simply to give palliative care and wait for them to clear the toxin and get better,” Rein said. “This new treatment could accelerate the healing process. If this treatment is successful, it could be used with many other animals including dolphins, turtles and birds.”

Red tide toxins can compromise a manatee’s immune system. That can make manatees sick or even kill them when they eat plants impacted by red tide or when they breathe the air.

The research was made possible by a $428,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s ECOHAB program.

