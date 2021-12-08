Local business owners hope Tropical Depression Fred will help clear red tide

Experts say there is a sliver of hope as the red tide has started to gradually fade away.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide has impacted several businesses in the Tampa Bay area over the last two months. Thousands of tons of dead marine life have continued to wash up ashore as crew work to remove them.

Many waterfront businesses said the bad smell from the dead fish and the respiratory irritation caused by the red tide have shut out their customers.

"We have had people calling and canceling trips because of those reasons," said Lauren, a biologist and tour guide for Leberge Cruises.

But experts say there is a sliver of hope as the red tide has started to gradually fade away despite significant levels still being reported at several beaches. They say this weekend's severe weather could help hasten the clearing up.

"You're looking at those winds potentially pushing everything and that red tide bloom away from the water," said 10 Tampa Bay Meteorologist, Grant Gilmore.

Sarasota Bay business operators are optimistic about that possibility because it means their patrons can once again enjoy their outdoor services.

"It's about the big picture, you don't want to say it, but yeah let's be done with it and move on," said Greg Corvelle, Marina Jack.

"It will be a huge relief, absolutely. We will get everybody back out on the water and enjoying beautiful Sarasota Bay without concerns of anything like respiratory issues," said Capt. Eric Watson, a tour operator with Leberge Cruises.

But, experts, though optimistic, caution that a positive outcome largely depends on how strong the winds are and the intensity of the storm's counterclockwise direction which could alternatively push the red tide further up the bay.

"Tropical systems and red tide don't always play nice to the other," Gilmore said.

Gilmore also said runoff from the expected heavy rains could further impact water quality levels.