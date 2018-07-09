Florida's red tide situation appears to be improving.

The bloom of the state's red tide organism isn't as large as it has been recently.

Previously extending along roughly 145 miles of coastline, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the bloom of Karenia brevis now extends along only 120 miles.

►Click here for the latest red tide update

And compared to last week, cell concentrations have decreased in Sarasota and Collier counties.

Samples showing high concentrations of red tide were only found in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties -- fewer counties than previously reported.

"Persistent surface currents—prior to, during, and after the passage of Tropical Storm Gordon—likely played a role in transporting cells of K. brevis to the northwest," FWC wrote in an update Friday.

Medium concentrations are still being reported in Pinellas and Manatee counties. And, reports of respiratory irritation continued over the past week in Manatee, Sarasota and Lee counties.

►Click here for complete red tide coverage from 10News

See the latest red tide maps below. Having trouble viewing the maps? Click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP