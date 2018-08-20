BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County is expanding its efforts to clean up the effects of red tide.

County staff spent the weekend surveying areas to find the worst of the worst. It was announced Friday that red tide clean-up would be extended from the Gulf coastline to smaller canals and waterways.

Beginning Monday, contractors hired by the county will begin clean-up in those areas deemed most impacted by dead fish.

Initially, county officials told homeowners it was up to them to hire somebody if they wanted the canals cleared out and even offered to help connect property owners with local fisherman looking for work.

Unlike the beaches, where large equipment can be used to easily scoop up dead fish, clean-up on smaller canals will be limited to boats by hand and nets.

Homeowners living on the canals in the Coral Shores neighborhood along Cortez Road were hit particularly hard.

While some people told 10News they weren't waiting for the county's help to take action, others were frustrated with the county's initial response.

More than a thousand dead, decaying fish killed by red tide collected in one corner of one of the canals in the neighborhood, directly behind two homes, including Mark Kercher's.

"It’s a shame is what it is," Kercher told 10News last week, with a bandana wrapped around his face. “I’m wearing the mask because I can’t take this."

Kercher said he's not sure what the solution is but he knows he doesn't want to be the one to have to clean it up.

“It was not that big of a problem when I grew up here as a kid," he said. "It’s gotten worse and worse every season it happens."

To date, 151 tons of red tide-related waste has been removed from public beaches and parks in Manatee County, officials said.

This weekend, the county launched its red tide hotline, which will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week as conditions persist. Residents can call with questions about red tide and the cleanup operations. The red tide hotline number is 941-749-3547.

