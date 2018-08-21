The city of Venice is working on its plans for testing to help direct resources and treatment efforts where it's needed most to mitigate the effects of Red Tide along Florida's Gulf coast.

This comes after Monday's City Council meeting and a presentation from scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory. They pointed out that while red tide is natural, human activities can exacerbate the situation.

"We need to control the things we can control," said Dr. Michael Crosby of Mote. "And, by doing that — by controlling the inputs of nutrients from human activities — we will get a better handle and ability on getting ocean ecosystems back into balance."

After the presentation, the city council took a number of actions -- including directing staff to develop a plan for monitoring the city's outfall pipes.

Those pipes carry stormwater from yards and streets to the Gulf.

There are treatment systems already installed in the outfalls, but these new steps will go further.

