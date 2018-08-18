VENICE, Fla. -- Red tide has ruined many a vacation, but those can be rescheduled. But a wedding day?

Wedding planners are working overtime to make sure the big day happens for their clients.

RELATED: Read our complete coverage of the red tide crisis

“Hi, I’m Leona."

"And I’m Bob from Illinois, and we’re coming to Siesta Key next month to get married,” said Leona Di Amore and Bob Sarcletti via Facetime.

They say nothing is stopping their special day, not even red tide.

“When you get married, it’s for better or for worse," Leona said. "We'll figure it out.”

Figuring out their aqua and blue-themed outdoor wedding and reception for 75 people is Florida Sun Weddings. We met up with wedding planners, the mother and daughter team of Sigrid and Tina Gebel on Venice Beach, and they have some nervous brides.

Tina says, “Last few weeks, we have done everything to reassure couples, including going to beaches to Facetime with them and show them how the beach looks.”

But the wedding planners who specialize in beach weddings know Florida weather is unpredictable…from storms to now red tide.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The key is being flexible with time and location, like one couple on Aug. 10.

“We had a couple getting married on Siesta Key, but they were cleaning up lots of fish. So they moved the time and moved the beach and got married on Nokomis Beach and had a beautiful wedding,” says Tina.

“Bottom line: Be open-minded, be open-hearted, go with the flow, be flexible.”

RELATED: FWC releases new red tide map: concentrations decrease slightly as problem moves north

And be optimistic like Leona and Bob.

“We believe in miracles sending our love to the key hope it goes away,” says Leona.

Even if the water is murky and the dead fish are unwelcome guests, their day is not about red tide.

Leona says, “It’s about the people who love us and are with us. Celebrating our day is what’s it about. New beginnings, having a great time no matter what. I love him, he loves me, happily ever after.”

Florida Sun Weddings also recommends anyone doing a destination wedding to have someone at the location to keep an eye on things from the planning to the weather.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP