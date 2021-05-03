Orlando Fire Department welcomes seven babies during pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. — From fighting fires to fighting dirty diapers--the Orlando Fire Department has a crew of seven new daddies learning to navigate fatherhood.
The department welcomed three baby girls and four baby boys during the pandemic.
The Department said on Facebook, "We are happy to see moms, dads and babies are all doing well. Just a matter of time before these new recruits begin to gear up."
