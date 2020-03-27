ONA, Fla. — Update: Tristin and Triniti Rodriguez have been located and are safe, according to the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Rodriguez was located by investigators and is currently in custody, deputies said.

Previous: An Amber Alert has been issued for two kids out of Hardee County.

Deputies say Tristin Joshua Rodriguez, 5, and Triniti Marie Rodriguez, 7, were last seen with Brain Rodriguez in Ona, Florida.

According to investigators, they were riding in a black 2007 Lincoln Navigator with Florida plate LGHW24 around noon on Friday.

Tristin was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue letters and black basketball shorts.

Triniti was last seen wearing blue emoji-themed pajama pants and a peach-colored mermaid shirt.

Anyone with information about where they are should contact the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at (863) 773-4144, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), or call 911.

