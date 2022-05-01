The officer disappeared while escorting an inmate from the detention center to the courthouse. A $10,000 reward is being offered.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — May 1, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after the two left a jail in north Alabama. Submit tips at 1-800-336-0102 or click here.

______________________________________________________________

Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicki White is missing in the line of duty. White is the Assistant Director of Corrections.

AD White left the detention center to escort inmate Casey White (no relation) at approximately 9:40 a.m. to the courthouse. Casey White is 38 years old, 6'6", 252 pounds. He was in custody on charges of capital murder in the death of Connie Ridgeway.

At about 11:30, AD White's patrol vehicle was located in a parking lot in Florence. In ALEA's Blue Alert, they state that, "Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public."

According to a timeline released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, at 9:20 a.m., White left the detention center to escort inmate Casey White to the Courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She reportedly told the booking officer that she was the only deputy available who was firearms certified and she was dropping him off to other deputies at the courthouse.

They never arrived.

If you have any information or have seen AD White or Casey White, please call 911.

U.S. Marshals, FBI, ATF, Secret Service, and ALEA are al working on the investigation. According to the timeline, AD White's car was searched but, "no evidence was located to assist [us] in the investigation."

Timeline released Saturday, April 30.

In a news conference on Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said:

She was escorting inmate Casey White to an alleged mental health evaluation this morning at Courthouse. We have confirmed that there was no mental health evaluation scheduled. They left jail at 9:41 this morning. Shortly after 11:00 today, someone spotted her patrol vehicle parked in a parking lot at a local shopping center, so we know it was there as early as 11:00 or shortly after.

When she left the detention center, she informed the booking officer that she was going to drop the inmate off here at the courthouse with other deputies and that she was going to seek some medical attention because she wasn't feeling well. We confirmed that she never made that appointment. Wasn't exactly an appointment - she was going to one of the local Express Med kind of places and she never showed up there.

At 3:30 that booking officer reported to the other assistant director Missy Smith that they had been trying to contact Director White and couldn't get her, couldn't get in touch with her, couldn't get her to answer her phone. In fact, her phone was going to straight voicemail. So they became concerned and at that time knowing that she left that morning with inmate White they confirmed that he was not back at the detention center either. That was about 3:30 this afternoon. We immediately began our investigation, our search to see what we had going on. That's where we're at now. We are still aggressively investigating trying to find out what happened and trying to locate Deputy White and inmate White.