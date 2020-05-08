x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Regional

Great-grandma with arthritis arrested for having CBD oil at Disney World plans to sue

The then 69-year-old woman was using the CBD oil to treat her advanced arthritis.
Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORLANDO, Fla. — A great-grandmother who was arrested at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom after she was found with CBD oil is set to file a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company. 

Attorney Ben Crump says he will represent Hester Burkhalter, a then 69-year-old great-grandmother, who was arrested after she laid her purse on a table for inspection and a security worker found the CBD oil.

At the time, she was charged with possession of hashish, a charge which has since been dropped. Crump says she was using the CBD oil, per her doctor's orders, to treat advanced arthritis.

Crump says Burkhalter was wrongfully arrested and taken into custody.

Burkhalter spent 12 hours in jail before she was released on bond. 

RELATED: Great-grandma with arthritis arrested for having CBD oil at Disney World

RELATED: Some people turn to CBD to help with pandemic anxiety

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter