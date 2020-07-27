Police: Little boy found wandering alone still not reunited with parents, guardian

He was found Sunday morning near the 1860 block of SW 68th Ave. in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — It's been nearly 24 hours since this little boy was found wandering alone, and police don't know who he is or where his family is located.

Miramar Police posted on their Facebook Sunday morning, saying they found the little boy alone near the 1860 block of SW 68th Ave.

Later in the day, they posted again, saying that after nearly 12 hours of searching, they still hadn't found his family.

Monday morning, Miramar Police say they still have not found the boy's family. No one in the area recognizes him. Police say he appears to be 2-3 years old and wears diapers.

Miramar Police Department (Official) We want to thank the community & news media who have assisted us by ... sharing the picture of the little boy found yesterday morning. A special thanks to the Pembroke Pines Police Department who assisted us in the search, and the Miami-Dade Police Department for their bloodhound.

A woman who helped search for the little boy's family Sunday told WPLG a neighbor had seen the child wandering and was asking around to see if anyone knew anything about him.

“We walked around and looked to see if anyone was nearby. None of us have ever seen the baby before,” Lori Rodriguez said to WPLG.

After neighbors called police, officers spent time canvassing the area and knocking on doors, but still didn't find his family.

WPLG says the child is still in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

If you have any information about the boy's identity or his parent's or guardian's identity, call Miramar Police at 954-602-4000.