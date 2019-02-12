ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time to trade in your bathing suits for sweaters. Temperatures across Central Florida are expected to drop into the 40s overnight and the low to mid-60s for Monday and Tuesday.
That makes it officially too cold to head to some of the area's water parks. While some are open year-round but are closing because of this week's weather, other water parks close for refurbishment during this time of the year.
Here are the schedules for Florida's water parks:
- Universal's Volcano Bay: Closed Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
- Disney's Typhoon Lagoon: Closed Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
- SeaWorld Orlando's Aquatica: Closed Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
- Island H2O Live in Kissimmee: Closed Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
- Disney's Blizzard Beach: Closed for refurbishment
- Adventure Island Tampa: Closed November through February
RELATED: 10Weather: Ready for a cool-down?
RELATED: Newborns dressed in ‘Frozen 2’ outfits
What other people are reading right now:
- Tired of telemarketers calling you? Say this phrase
- NTSB investigating deadly plane crash that killed 9
- Woman accused of driving 117 mph on U.S. 19
- Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree
- Astronomers discover black hole that 'should not even exist' in our galaxy
- Deputies search for 2 missing Florida children
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter