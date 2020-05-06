I-10 traveler checkpoint along Florida/Alabama line deactivated

The Florida Department of Transportation said the checkpoint at the Florida/Georgia line is still active.

MOBILE, Ala. — The I-10 checkpoint along the Florida/Alabama line has been deactivated. It was one of two put in place by the governor to help control the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, June 5, the Florida Department of Transportation said they deactivated the checkpoint along I-10.

On March 27 and 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered checkpoints on I-10 and I-95, where travelers coming into Florida would need to stop and complete a traveler form. Travelers who are flagged at the checkpoint must self-quarantine for 14 days.

A month after the order was placed, more than 11,500 traveler forms were collected at both checkpoints. At the end of May, more than 46,200 forms had been collected.