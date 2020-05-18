Crews battle multiple brush fires in Collier County

Firefighters said there's no immediate threat to inhabited areas of Immokalee City or Ave Maria.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District reassured people on Facebook that they are safe as brush fires continue to burn in parts of Collier County.

"At this time there is no threat to any inhabited areas of the Immokalee City or Ave Maria.", the post said. "Remember it’s very dry, no outdoor burning!"

Since the start of 2020, over 1,186 wildfires have burned in Florida according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Of those, 23,394 acres have burned.

The Department of Agriculture said spring is when we see an increase in fire activity.

"During spring 2020, the entire state of Florida has a good chance of seeing above average temperatures, as well as above average rainfall."

What other people are reading right now: