x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Regional

Daytona International Speedway will allow full capacity for Coke Zero Sugar 400

Up until this announcement, the speedway had been allowing fans in, but at a limited capacity.
Credit: AP
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) and Alex Bowman (88) lead the field to start the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More NASCAR fans will be able to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in-person this fall at Daytona International Speedway. 

According to the speedway, there will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed for the weekend of Aug. 27 and Aug. 28. 

On that weekend fans will be able to watch two races: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

“The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out. Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon,” said Daytona President Frank Kelleher. “Even with a limited capacity at the DAYTONA 500 the atmosphere was palpable, so we look forward to welcoming back all of our fans for what will be an electrifying environment filled with dramatic and unpredictable racing action.” 

Up until this announcement, the speedway had been allowing fans in, but at a limited capacity.

The Daytona International Speedway says it will work with local and state government, along with health leaders on COVID-19 protocols and safety. It says any changes to race weekend will be posted here.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 