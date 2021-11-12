FHP: Woman dies after crashing into fire truck stopped on I-75

Troopers say the fire truck was stopped in the outside lane with emergency lights activated due to a previous crash.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after troopers say she crashed into the back of a fire truck on Interstate 75 early Friday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near I-75 mile marker 327 in Sumter County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was driving northbound on the highway when she failed to see a Sumter County fire truck stopped with emergency lights activated in the outside lane because of a previous crash.