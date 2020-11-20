Park hopping at Disney is set to come back, but it will be a little different

Since reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney hasn't allowed park hopping.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests have had to pick one park to visit for the day and stick with it.

But that is about to change on Jan. 1, 2021, according to The Disney Parks Blog.

People who buy a ticket or annual pass with park hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park in a day, the blog said.

It does come with a bit of a catch though.

The blog says guests have to make a reservation at the first park they plan on going to before they can head to another one. Reservations after the first park aren't required, but park leaders said that is subject to change.

The other thing that is different is the hours.