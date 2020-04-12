DOJ: Alleged Nebraskan 'drug kingpin' arrested in Florida after assuming identity for 35 years

Officials say he had taken the social security number of a dead infant to hide who he was and avoid arrest.

OCALA, Fla. — Passport fraud. That's what led to the arrest of a man the DOJ calls a "drug kingpin" from Nebraska.

Howard D. Farley, Jr., 72 of Weirsdale, was arrested after submitting a passport application where he used the name, date of birth and social security number of an infant who died in 1955.

Back in 1985, the DOJ says Farley, along with 73 others, were indicted by a grand jury in Nebraska and charged with narcotics conspiracy. The DOJ says Farley was allegedly the "drug kingpin" of the Southern Line, a railroad line drug dealers used to distribute drugs across the U.S.

Farley was the only person not caught in the case, according to the DOJ.

Instead, he assumed a new identity using the dead infant's information and was a fugitive for more than 35 years, the DOJ says.

On Dec. 2, Farley was arrested at his home in Weirsdale on a federal warrant for passport fraud. Fingerprints confirmed his real identity.

Just before he was arrested, the DOJ says he was trying to board his private plane in the hangar at his home. His pilot's license was also listed under his false identity.

Authorities also found a gun inside Farley's home, according to the DOJ. In 1970, Farley was convicted of burglary in Nebraska state court.

It should be noted that a "criminal complaint is only an allegation and every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty," the DOJ says.

