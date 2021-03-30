Equality Florida to speak out against bill that would ban transgender girls from school sports

Florida is not the only state across the country that has had bills introduced trying to restrict transgender women from participating in sports.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Leaders with Equality Florida will hold a press conference Tuesday in Clearwater to voice opposition of a bill that would ban transgender girls from playing school sports.

HB 1475, filed late last month by State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, also would require any dispute of the student's biological sex to be resolved by a health care provider by examining "the student's reproductive anatomy."

On Tuesday, Equality Florida will be joined by community advocates and young transgender people who will share their experiences and opinion on the proposed legislation.

The conference is scheduled to take place outside Representative Latvala’s Clearwater office. In a news release, Equality Florida said it picked this location because Rep.Latvala is one of the state lawmakers who are trying to fast-track the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The bill in Florida is not the only one trying to restrict transgender women from participating in sports. The New York Times reports, citing the ACLU, that at least 25 states have had similar bills introduced during this year's legislative sessions.

In February, Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini also filed legislation that would bar transgender girls from competing in girl's sports in school and make it illegal for doctors to perform "transgender surgery," widely known as gender affirmation surgery, on children.

Freedom for All Americans, an organization that champions protections for LGBTQ people and is tracking the status of similar bills, says some bills "will almost certainly attempt to single out and target LGBTQ people for unfair and unequal treatment."