FBI searches Florida landfill as part of investigation into missing mother: reports

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The search for the missing mother of a child found wandering alone in Boward County back in July has led the FBI to a landfill, multiple reports say.
Leila Cavett, 21, was last seen on or around July 25 in Broward County. Her 3-year-old son was found wandering alone the next day, prompting local police to ask the public for help in locating his mother.
That request turned into a much larger investigation that crossed state lines and brought the FBI onto the case. Police said Cavett is from Alabama but had been staying in the Atlanta and north Georgia areas recently before heading for South Florida.
Currently, there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.
The FBI did not disclose what led agents to the Monarch Hill Landfill in northwest Broward County but did confirm to CBS Miami and WPLG the search began Thursday.
The FBI, Miramar Police Department, Hollywood Police Department and the Broward Sheriff's Office are investigating Cavett's disappearance.
Shanon Ryan, a man from Alabama, was arrested in August on two counts of lying to a federal officer. He claimed he was the last person to see Cavett before she disappeared, but his account did not match surveillance video, according to WPLG.
He was later charged with kidnapping Cavett's son, Kamdyn, CBS Miami reported.
