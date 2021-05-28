Florida Amber Alert canceled after Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on May 28 she was found safe in Samson, Alabama.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Amber Alert issued for a Tennessee teen who has been missing for more than a year and a half is canceled.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Amber Alert for Daphne Westbrook. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on May 28 she was found safe in Samson, Alabama.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on March 10, 2021, it had new information that placed Daphne and her non-custodial father, John Westbrook, in Florida. That's when FDLE issued a Florida Amber Alert for her that remained active until she was found.

UPDATE: Daphne Westbrook, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert issued under the Holly Bobo Act earlier this week, has been found safe in Samson, Alabama!



Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant in this ongoing search! pic.twitter.com/h52b4ViAVp — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 28, 2021