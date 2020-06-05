x
Florida attorney says he'll help with the state's broken unemployment system for free

John Morgan made the offer to Governor DeSantis on Twitter.
Attorney John Morgan speaks at the Tiger Bay Club of Tampa on Sept. 27, 2017.

FLORIDA, USA — Many Floridians say it's been a complete nightmare filing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, and problems with the system are nothing new.

Now, Florida attorney John Morgan is offering to recover the more than $70 million dollars Florida spent on its failing unemployment system.

Morgan posted on Twitter with an offer for Governor Ron DeSantis.

"Here's my offer to Florida, Governor DeSantis turn me and my team loose...and we will recover that money for the state of Florida. You know what I'll charge you to do this? Zero, nothing, put every single penny back in your pocket and in the pocket of the unemployed", he said.

DeSantis has previously said he inherited the broken system from former Florida Governor Rick Scott, and pointed out numerous failures.

He and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are now calling for an investigation into the system.

CONNECT is the site used to file unemployment claims in the state of Florida.

