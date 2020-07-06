Florida fire chief, arts official removed over black mural

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida fire chief and arts manager have lost their jobs after a mural depicting black former fire department officials was replaced with one showing them with white faces.
The Palm Beach Post reports that City Manager Lori LaVerriere removed fire chief Matthew Petty and fired Debby Coles-Dobay, the city’s public arts manager.
LaVerriere said in a statement Saturday she would not tolerate such disrespect.
Erased was the image of Latosha Clemons, who was the city’s first and only black female firefighter and deputy chief. Also erased on the mural was the face of Glenn Joseph, the city’s former fire chief.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tornado moves through downtown Orlando
- Former Florida Gator, NFL wide receiver Rechell shot, killed in Tampa
- Amid national unrest, family still seeking justice after father dies in TPD custody
- Do you know the man in this video? A $2,500 reward is now being offered for his identification
- Invasive, toxic toads reemerge in South Florida
- Cristobal churns up the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responds to "8 Can't Wait" campaign
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter