Florida fire chief, arts official removed over black mural

Two depictions of firefighters, both black, were replaced with white faces.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida fire chief and arts manager have lost their jobs after a mural depicting black former fire department officials was replaced with one showing them with white faces. 

The Palm Beach Post reports that City Manager Lori LaVerriere removed fire chief Matthew Petty and fired Debby Coles-Dobay, the city’s public arts manager. 

LaVerriere said in a statement Saturday she would not tolerate such disrespect. 

Erased was the image of Latosha Clemons, who was the city’s first and only black female firefighter and deputy chief. Also erased on the mural was the face of Glenn Joseph, the city’s former fire chief.  
City of Boynton Beach, Government
UPDATE from Boynton Beach City Manager Lori LaVerriere Saturday, Ju... ne 6, 2020, 6:30 p.m. After continued discussions, Matthew Petty and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of the City of Boynton Beach that we mutually separate employment. Both parties agree that this decision will allow the City of Boynton Beach to move forward.
