Florida gator captured after reportedly chasing people through Wendy's parking lot

The 7-foot alligator was later captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab.
Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — All people wanted to do was get their chicken nuggets in peace, but one Florida gator had other plans for them.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department captured a 7-foot alligator that was wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Boulevard Monday, per NBC-2.

Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Officials responded after receiving calls that the gator was seen chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, per FWC. Lee County deputies say the gator was also seen chasing people through a Wendy’s parking lot. 

Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

So clearly, he was making his rounds.

Wildlife officials said they believe the gator was just trying to go from one body of water to another in its journey across Lee Boulevard. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, per NBC-2.

A trapper is relocating the gator to a farm in LaBelle.

FWC has some tips if you happen to run into a gator:

"If you’re concerned about an alligator, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation."

Read more on their guidelines here.

