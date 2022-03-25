Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner resigns

Richard Swearingen was named to the position in 2014 by former Gov. Rick Scott.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida governor's office says Commissioner Richard Swearingen has decided to resign from his position.

Swearingen was named commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in December of 2014 by former Gov. Rick Scott and was approved by the cabinet in 2015.

A statement from the governor's office reads:

"We are grateful for Commissioner Swearingen for the more than 30 years he has dedicated to public safety in Florida. While serving as Commissioner he has helped to prepare Florida against growing cybersecurity threats and helped local law enforcement improve their standards and methods to better protect their citizens from crime and violence. During his tenure, and during the governor's first term in office, the state's violent crime rate fell lower than the national violent crime rate for the first time since such data has been available."

According to the FDLE, Swearingen has more than 30 years of law enforcement and investigative experience. Prior to serving as commissioner, he was the director of Capitol Police and a member of the FDLE Command Staff. During his time, he oversaw all safety and security efforts at the Capitol Complex, including protective operations for the governor and first family.

The FDLE says he began his career in the arrest unit of FDLE's Criminal Justice Information Services as an information input technician. He would later be promoted to Special Agent Trainee and advanced through the ranks in the FDLE.