Reports: Florida man shoots, kills pregnant wife after mistaking her for intruder

Doctors were able to deliver the baby, according to local media outlets.

STUART, Fla. — He thought she was an intruder, news outlets say he told investigators. Now, a woman is dead after her husband shot her inside their home early Wednesday morning, according to local media reports and law enforcement.

The husband told the Martin County Sheriff's Office he heard someone outside their bedroom door and didn't know his wife wasn't in the room with him, CBS 12 News reported. According to the news outlet, the sheriff's office said the man went to the door, opened it and shot his gun, ultimately hitting his wife once.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later died, CBS 12 reported. She was pregnant with the couple's second child, according to multiple reports.

The baby was delivered at the hospital. CBS 12, citing Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, says the infant is in critical condition.

A toddler was also in the home during the shooting but wasn't hurt, WPBF reports. Sheriff Snyder told WPBF the shooting appears to be a "tragic accident."

"He clearly said, 'I shot my wife by accident'," Sheriff Snyder said, according to CBS 12. “It was hard to listen to. Clearly a man in horrible anguish, extremely distraught.”

News outlets say no charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.

