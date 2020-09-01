FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teacher is accused of picking up a middle school student up out of his chair and taking him out of the classroom.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, a teacher at Buddy Taylor Middle School grabbed a 14-year-old and took him to the hallway. Deputies said Paffumi also pushed the student.

Investigators said the student told his parents what happened and the next day they told the school.

“As a teacher, you have to control your temper even when students test you,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is an unfortunate incident involving a teacher and a student. My daughter is a school teacher and I know from her how misbehaved some students can be but as a teacher, you must deal with it appropriately. Corporal punishment like the old days is not allowed today.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager said this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. He said Paffumi was placed on leave while the situation is investigated.

Paffumi was arrested and charged with battery.

The sheriff’s office is also looking into other incidents that involved Paffumi. He was arrested in 2012 for criminal mischief. He was also charged with battery for a physical disturbance in that same year, according to deputies.

