Florida aims to protect its coral reefs this spiny lobster season

State wildlife officials kick off recreational lobster season with safety tips, rule reminders and an initiative to keep Florida's coral reefs safe.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Florida's spiny lobster season is kicking off next week with its two-day sporting season.

On Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27, the water is open to recreational lobster hunters ahead of the commercial lobster season, which will last from Aug. 6 until March 31, 2024.

There's a daily bag limit of six per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, with a 12-lobster limit for the rest of the state.

The lobster's carapace, or upper-body shell, has to measure larger than three inches with a measurement taken in the water, according to Florida wildlife officials.

Licenses and spiny lobster permits are required and available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

This year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is taking extra special efforts to protect the state's coral reefs and reminding all lobster hunters to be careful around corals and other marine life.

They launched the Florida Coral Crew to engage sportsmen and women in an effort to combat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, a disease that can be transmitted to other corals through direct contact and water circulation.

Researchers are still working to determine the causes of the disease, strategies to treat infected coral colonies and identify corals that might be resistant to it.

The FWC is also reminding bully netters to keep their lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shore and keep sound levels low when near shoreline homes.