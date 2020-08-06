Florida State issues shelter in place alert, police looking for potentially armed man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anyone who is currently at the Florida State University campus was asked to shelter in place Monday morning.
The school sent out an alert on Twitter saying there was a "dangerous or life-threatening situation" on the FSU campus. People were told to seek shelter.
Later, the school sent an update saying that law enforcement officers are looking for a potentially armed man. He is described as wearing shorts and no shirt and was walking in the direction of Stadium Drive from Jackson Bluff Road.
People are asked to still shelter in place at this time.
On the campus emergency site, an announcement said an "all clear" will be given when the situation has been resolved.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Live coverage: George Floyd public viewing in Houston
- Florida congressman calls for military training reform after Bradenton soldier dies in South Korea
- Photos could help police find those accused of breaking into Tampa stores during protest
- Former Florida Gator, NFL wide receiver Rechell shot, killed in Tampa
- Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband police department
- Invasive, toxic toads reemerge in South Florida
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responds to "8 Can't Wait" campaign
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter