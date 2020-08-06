Florida State issues shelter in place alert, police looking for potentially armed man

The school sent an alert of a "dangerous or life-threatening situation" on campus.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anyone who is currently at the Florida State University campus was asked to shelter in place Monday morning.

The school sent out an alert on Twitter saying there was a "dangerous or life-threatening situation" on the FSU campus. People were told to seek shelter.

Later, the school sent an update saying that law enforcement officers are looking for a potentially armed man. He is described as wearing shorts and no shirt and was walking in the direction of Stadium Drive from Jackson Bluff Road.

People are asked to still shelter in place at this time.

On the campus emergency site, an announcement said an "all clear" will be given when the situation has been resolved.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

